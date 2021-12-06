Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

TCBX stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.