Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,390,000.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 200,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $1,468,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 100,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $774,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 44,251 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $334,537.56.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 74.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,294 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

