Playa Hotels & Resorts to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLYA. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,294 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 87,169 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 200,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,390,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $288,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and have sold 8,475,645 shares valued at $68,796,709. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

