PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 670,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

NYSE AGS opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $244.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 330,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 456.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 309,288 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 247,398 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.