Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report $845.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $846.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $844.60 million. Plexus reported sales of $830.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,209 shares of company stock worth $1,215,504. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $3.68 on Friday, reaching $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

