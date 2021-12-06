Polker (PKR) Achieves Market Cap of $10.78 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a total market cap of $10.78 million and $1.28 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polker has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,146.36 or 0.08467855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.44 or 1.00403566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00078956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,151,435 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

