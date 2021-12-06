PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 19.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 0.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in PPL by 10.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

