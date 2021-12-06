Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Precigen by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precigen alerts:

Shares of PGEN opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.28. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. Analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 206,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $739,554.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and have sold 260,684 shares worth $1,237,394. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGEN. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.