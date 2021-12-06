Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTS. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NYSE APTS opened at $13.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

