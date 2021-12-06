Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Shares in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 200.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 4,532.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 820,340 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth about $4,064,000. Arctis Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 2,322,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,599,000 after buying an additional 296,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 108.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 274,225 shares during the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REKR shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

REKR opened at $6.03 on Monday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Goord acquired 10,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $617,930. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

