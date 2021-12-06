Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $130,000 Position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 365,330 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the second quarter worth $251,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter worth $359,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 39.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 77,105 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 265.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 55,599 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on ENGlobal in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ENGlobal Co. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG).

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.