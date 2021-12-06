Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $84,000 Position in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMBR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 1,046.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 997,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 910,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 464.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 134,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMBR opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

