Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) vs. DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Head to Head Review

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Principal Solar alerts:

This table compares Principal Solar and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A DTE Energy 6.25% 12.12% 3.10%

Principal Solar has a beta of 7.36, suggesting that its share price is 636% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Principal Solar and DTE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DTE Energy $12.18 billion 1.83 $1.37 billion $4.52 25.43

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Principal Solar and DTE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A DTE Energy 1 4 4 1 2.50

DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $128.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.53%. Given DTE Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Principal Solar on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co. operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan. The Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan and the sale of storage and transportation capacity. The Non-Utility Operations segment engages in gas storage and pipelines, power and industrial projects, and energy trading. The Corporate & Other includes various holding company activities, holds certain non-utility debt, and holds energy-related investments. The company was founded in January 1995 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.