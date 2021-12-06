Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,258 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,679,000 after buying an additional 274,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chubb by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,080,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

NYSE CB opened at $181.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.84. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

