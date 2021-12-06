Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,258 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

NYSE CB opened at $181.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.84. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

