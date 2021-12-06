Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 57,753 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,175,000.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $43.05 on Monday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50.

