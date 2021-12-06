Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 114.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,687 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,609,000 after buying an additional 18,649,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $38.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44.

