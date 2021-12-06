Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 97,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. NFC Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 135,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 152,956 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADX opened at $18.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.83 dividend. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 60.96%.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $50,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

