Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,332 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Vale by 120.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after buying an additional 1,414,946 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vale by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vale by 5.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 616,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.47.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.