Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 150.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,332 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vale by 120.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after buying an additional 1,414,946 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vale by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vale by 5.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 616,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $12.73 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

