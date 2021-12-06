Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 105.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 375,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.94 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.60.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

