Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,751 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock worth $17,868,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $133.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

