Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 40 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,133,000 after buying an additional 32,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 166,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,497,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,508 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.37.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $674.57 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $709.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

