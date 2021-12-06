Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 289,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 25,565.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $212.01 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $208.98 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.62.

