Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Critical Contrast

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Procept BioRobotics and Asensus Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procept BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 86.51 -$59.31 million ($0.34) -3.44

Procept BioRobotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asensus Surgical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Procept BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Procept BioRobotics and Asensus Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procept BioRobotics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Procept BioRobotics currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.50%. Asensus Surgical has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 241.88%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Procept BioRobotics.

Profitability

This table compares Procept BioRobotics and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procept BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A Asensus Surgical -879.52% -30.34% -27.40%

Summary

Procept BioRobotics beats Asensus Surgical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procept BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

