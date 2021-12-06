Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $58.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,584,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,933,000.

NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 282,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,337. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

