Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $65.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $2.53 on Monday, reaching $44.06. 566,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,846. Prothena has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prothena will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,519 shares of company stock worth $4,375,810 in the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena in the second quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 1,129.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth $110,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

