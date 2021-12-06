ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,435 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.