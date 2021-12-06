ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 11,908 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $69.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

