ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 3,829 Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.49% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:XMPT opened at $28.95 on Monday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75.

