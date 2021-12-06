ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.46.

