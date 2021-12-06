Proximus PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Proximus stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $4.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGAOY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proximus presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

