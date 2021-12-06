Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $24,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after buying an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.92.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $102.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

