Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 56.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 56.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU opened at $102.73 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $115.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

