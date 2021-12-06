Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.22. The company had a trading volume of 68,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,315. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

