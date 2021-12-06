Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $31.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

