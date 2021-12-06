PutinCoin Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $175,285.13 and approximately $77.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,131.09 or 0.99960276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00047772 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00033660 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.41 or 0.00735321 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002046 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

