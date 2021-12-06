Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO Sells $38,226.48 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $71.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Q2 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.70.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

