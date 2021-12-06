Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Issued By Cormark

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Mining in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.33.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.73 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.82 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.