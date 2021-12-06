Qubitica (QBIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00344463 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011995 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001047 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $776.35 or 0.01577775 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

