Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.44 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.15.
Shares of RXT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,091. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
