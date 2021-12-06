Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.44 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of RXT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,091. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

