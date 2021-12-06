Rage Fan (RAGE) Hits Market Cap of $762,974.97

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $762,974.97 and $35,065.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00054438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.56 or 0.08278367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00058512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,241.21 or 1.00151052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00076791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars.

