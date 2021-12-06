Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,405 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up 0.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.24 on Monday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86.

