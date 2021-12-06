Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,289 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after buying an additional 912,328 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 190,076 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,942,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $74.92 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89.

