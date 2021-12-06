Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0001

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $24,008.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,474.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.04 or 0.08634173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.00319353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.68 or 0.00934495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00078331 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.62 or 0.00401435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00296136 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,215,035,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.