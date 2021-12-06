Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $654.42 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $654.42 million and approximately $138.87 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.43 or 0.00017316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.69 or 0.08314340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,710.02 or 1.00054924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00076347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,631,430 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

