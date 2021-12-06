Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE CIEN opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $348,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after buying an additional 804,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after buying an additional 386,032 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.