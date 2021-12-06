Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.
CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.
NYSE CIEN opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.
In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $348,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after buying an additional 804,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after buying an additional 386,032 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
