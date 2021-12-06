Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 301 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $55,178,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,396,000 after purchasing an additional 69,003 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $48.57 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 303.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

