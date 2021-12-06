Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $334,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 258,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $137,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $47.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

