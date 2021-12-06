Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 148 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fortive by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.53 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

